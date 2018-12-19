‘Breakfast With Santa’ held at Rayne Civic Center

RAYNE - In addition to the 300 children in attendance for the second annual “Breakfast With Santa”, so were parents, grandparents and volunteers on Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Rayne Civic Center.

The City of Rayne, Ronald Stutes and committee members with the social media group Rayne Remembered joined forces once again to provide this special holiday event for the children of Rayne.

The event was held free for children from throughout the community, but limited to 300 children due to space limits, according to Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux.

“I Think everyone had a ball, especially the little ones,” stated Robichaux of the morning program. “We had many volunteers who helped and that also provided a smooth day. Thanks to everyone.”

The children-only breakfast was served at 9 a.m. at the Civic Center with events concluding at noon.

After breakfast, youngsters had fun by making an ornament, listen to Christmas stories, play a variety of games, make reindeer food and much more fun.

Little ones were also busy writing a letter to Santa or playing in the “snow” while making memories to last a lifetime.

To complete the enjoyable event, the names of six lucky youngsters were pulled from a raffle with winners receiving a brand new bike provided by the City of Rayne.

Winners were:

Azalea Sinegal (3), Craig Gregory (4), Sydnee Boulet (6), Grayson Boullion (7), Liam Collins (10) and Anah Plaisance (12).

Many thanks to the many helpers and volunteers who assisted the committee for a most successful 2019 Breakfast With Santa.”