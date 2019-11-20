Article Image Alt Text

‘Breakfast With Santa’ planned Dec. 14 at Rayne Civic Center

Wed, 11/20/2019 - 5:42pm
Limited tickets offered for annual event
As Christmas nears and holiday programs begin, the third annual “Breakfast With Santa” will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Rayne Civic Center.
The City of Rayne, Ronald Stutes and committee members with the social media group Rayne Remembered have joined forces once again to provide this special holiday event for the children of Rayne.
The event will be free for children from throughout the community; however, due to limited space, only 300 tickets will be available, according to Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux.
The children-only breakfast will be served at 9 a.m. at the Civic Center with events concluding at noon.
After breakfast, youngsters can have fun by making an ornament, listen to Christmas stories, play a variety of games and make reindeer food.
Little ones can also write a letter to Santa or play in the “snow” while making memories to last a lifetime.
Tickets are available at City Hall on a first come, first serve basis. Only five children tickets per family will be dispensed.

