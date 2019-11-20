‘Movie in the Park’, Santa at Rayne Depot

The historic Rayne Depot will be the setting on Sunday, Dec. 1, for “Movie in the Park” as announced by co-sponsors including City of Rayne, Rayne Remembered social media group and Don Shetler.

Surrounded by spectacular Christmas decor, the holiday fun will begin at 5 p.m. when fans, young and old, will visit with Santa Claus, including photos and letters to the man in red.

Following the 5-6 p.m. visits with Santa, “The Polar Express” will be shown for all to enjoy. Come dressed in pajamas, bring a blanket and chair, and enjoy a fun night of the old-fashioned holidays. (Please dress appropriately for the weather.)

Admission is free, no tickets needed, and refreshments will be provided by Don Shetler and their employees.

In addition, the season of giving will also be felt as three boxes will be set up at the Depot for the Polar Express viewing. Each will be provided for a special cause: (1) food donations for food bank; (2) coats for kids; and (3) toys for the needy.

While enjoying the evening of Christmas joy, please help someone who needs assistance for the holidays.

In case of inclement weather, an alternate location is being sought.