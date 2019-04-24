‘Paint the Town Green’ contest set for Frog Festival

RAYNE - Last year the Rayne Chamber of Commerce partnered with local businesses and schools in a city-wide decorating contest to spread the frog spirit throughout our city during Frog Festival Week.

The Chamber would like to continue this fun this year and “PAINT THE TOWN GREEN” once again!

The color green will be splashed across the city’s storefronts, in the schools, and at homes in the city (NEW THIS YEAR) while we celebrate that little creature we love so much, the frog.

Paint a window, decorate the office, decorate the front door of your home, or have your students dress in green, it is “toadally” up to you! Just make it GREEN, GREEN, GREEN!

A team of local judges will visit local businesses and homes in the city that have entered the competition in search of the best display of the “FROG” spirit and pride.

Judges will also seek out the school who has the most kids wearing the color green for the day. This is a free competition so be sure to get in on all the fun.

Anyone wanting to join in on the fun, please fill out the form included on the Frog Festival website (www.raynefrogfestival.com) and return it to the Rayne Chamber of Commerce no later than Monday, May 6.

Judging will take place on Thursday, May 9, between 9 a.m. and noon. Winning school will be announced at 2:30 p.m. on May 9 with a visit from Monsieur Jacques “The Frog.”

The winning businesses and homes will be announced during the opening ceremonies at the Frog Festival Fair Grounds immediately following the 2019 Rayne Frog Festival Grand Parade on Thursday, May 9.

So let’s all go GREEN and help the “FROG” festivities begin!