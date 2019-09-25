1-year-old killed in evening traffic accident south of Rayne

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident that claimed the life of a 1-year-old here Tuesday.

According to Sheriff K.P. Gibson, the accident occurred at just before 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Robin Street, south of Rayne.

The investigation thus far indicates that a driver was backing from the driveway of a residence and struck a young child in the driveway.

First responders attempted CRP at the scene but were unsuccessful in resuscitating the child, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.

This investigation remains open. Deputies do not suspect impairment at this time, according to Gibson.

Responding agencies included the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Rayne Volunteer Fire Department first responders, Acadian Ambulance and the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.