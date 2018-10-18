2018 Germanfest Homebrew Competition winners announced

Prior to and in conjunction with the 2018 Germanfest, the Roberts Cove Germanfest Homebrew competition was held Saturday, Sept. 22, at Fezzo’s Restaurant in Crowley.

Lawrence Cramer, event chairman, reports there were 67 entries of the German-style beers from 22 individuals.

The judging was in accordance with the rules of the Beer Judge Certificate Program (BJCP) established by the American Homebrewers Association and completed by seven certified judges assisted by local home brewers who participated in previous judging events.

Each beer was judged on five areas of evaluation. The total maximum points of 50 points are split amount the following: aroma 12 points, appearance 3 points, flavor 20 points, mouth feel 5 points and overall impression 10 points.

In addition to medals for scoring, there were special medals for the top three beers in each of the seven categories; and the top beer in each category are then judged for the Best of Show (BOS).

The results of the competition are as follows:

Pale Malty European Lager (6 entries): 1st place Zachary Benoit (Red Rice Brew Krewe-Jennings) with Festbier “Germanfestbier”; 2nd place Colin Stacey (Redstick Brewmasters-Baton Rouge) with Munich Helles “What the Helles this Beer?”

Pale European Beer (14 entries): 1st place Charlie Milan (Redstick Brewmasters-Baton Rouge) with German Pils “Bayou Pils”; 2nd place Corey Kibodeaux with Kolsch “Kolsch”; 3rd place Andy Scherzinger and James Gould (Cane Island Alers “CIA”-Katy, Texas) with German Leichtbier “Come on Baby, Leicht My Fire.”

Amber Beers (14 entries): 1st place Tre Haydel (Bicycle Brew Club-Baton Rouge) with Altbier “Gouldeintite Alt”; 2nd place Matthew Herrold (Cane Island Alers (CIA)-Katy, Texas) with Marzen “Munchen Marzen; 3rd place Jim Boudreaux and Mark Boudreaux (Dead Yeast Society) with Altbier “Boudreaux Alt.”

Dark Beers (11 entries): 1st place Colin Stacey (Redstick Brewmasters-Baton Rouge) with Schwarzbier “The Night is Schwarz and Full of Terrors”; 2nd place Nathan Slaughter (River Cities Brew Krewe-Shreveport) with Schwarzbier; 3rd place Zachary Benoit (Red Rice Brew Krewe-Jennings) with Red Rice Brew Krewe-Jennings) with Schwarzbier.

German Bock Beer (10 entries): 1st place Lawrence Cramer (Red Rice Brew Krewe-Jennings) with Weizenbock “Wheat Bock”; 2nd place Matthew Herrold (Cane Island Alers (CIA)-Katy, Texas) with Dunkles Bock “Thank You Sir, May I Have Another”; 3rd place Craig Hendry (Back Yard Outlaw Brewers) with Eisbock “Eisbock.”

German Wheat/Rye Beer (5 entries): 1st place Eric Moncla with Wesissbier “Hefeweizen.”

European Sour Ale (7 entries): 1st place Andy Scherzinger and James Gould (Cane Island Alers (CIA)-Katy, Texas) with Berliner Weisse “Berliner Weiss, Weiss Baby”; 2nd place (tied) Andy Scherzinger and James Gould (Cane Island Alers (CIA)- Katy, Texas) with Historical Beer “Here I Gose-gain on my own” and Gavin Guidry (Red Rice Brew Krewe-Jennings) with Historical Beer (in wheat category) “Roggenbier”; 3rd place Joe Thibodeaux (Redstick Brewmasters-Baton Rouge) with Berliner Weisse “Nicht Scheisse Berliner Weisse.”

Best of Show (beer): 1st place Charlie Mann (Redstick Brewmasters-Baton Rouge) with German Pils “Bayou Pils”; 2nd place Tre Haydel (Bicycle Brew Club-Baton Rouge) with Altbier “Gouldeintite Alt”; 3rd place Andy Scherzinger and James Gould (Cane Island Alers (CIA)-Katy, Texas) with Berliner Weisse “Berliner Weiss, Weiss Baby.”

The summary of all medals are as follows:

Gold medals (points from 38-50) 19 medals;

Silver medals (points from 30-27) 21 medals;

Bronze medals (points from 25–29) 12 medals.

Lawrence Cramer would like the thank all the individuals who submitted beers to be judged and the certified judges and assistants who made the competition possible. Each beer submitted has a signed evaluation sheet from the judge and his assistant with notes and comments on each area evaluated. This format of competition, which is in accordance with BJCP guidelines, helps all the area home brewers become better in their hobby of brewing their beers.