2018 RHS Homecoming Queen named, court honored

RAYNE - Rayne High School’s 2019 Homecoming activities and festivities came to a close Friday evening as the new Homecoming Queen was crowned during halftime ceremonies of the Rayne-Westlake football game.

Trivion Nae Francis, daughter of Brianna Francis, was crowned the 79th Homecoming Queen during the traditional halftime ceremonies. She was presented her crown by last year’s honoree, Taiya McDowell.

Assisting with the presentations were RHS Principal J. Wendell Prudhomme, Little Miss Scarlett Rae Allen (daughter of Morgan and Alexandra Allen and granddaughter of Mike Allen, alumnus of honored class of 1979); Master Elliot Schexnider, son of Justin and Genevieve Schexnider and grandson of Rose Schexnider, alumnus of honored class of 1969; and RHS Student Council president Alix Thibodeaux.

Completing the Homecoming Court honorees were: Gracie Bergeron, daughter of Frank and Dawn Bergeron; Ke’asa Chavis, daughter of Crystal Landry and Claude Francis III; Lizzie Daigle, daughter of Jason and Rachel Daigle; Madeleine Deville, daughter of Scott Deville; Alyssa Dorsett, daughter of Jenny and Aaron Dorsett; Lexie Marks, daughter of Amy and Beau Marks; Autumn Meche, daughter of Ronnie Paul Richard and Kelli Holloway Richard; Morley Richard, daughter of Jamie and Mike Richard; and Dori Witherwax, daughter of Josie Witherwax and Rodrick Batiste.

Traditional events and programs associated with Rayne High’s Homecoming Week were enjoyed on and off campus throughout the week.

Special honorees during the 2019 Homecoming activities included classmates of classes ending in “9” highlighted by the golden class of 1969 (50 years) and the silver class of 1994 (25 years).

Thursday’s events included the traditional Homecoming Parade as all RHS classes and alumni were invited to participate in the 6 p.m. parade, ending at Rayne High School where the community-wide pep rally was held. Due to weather conditions, the annual Powder Puff Game was canceled.

Friday included a full schedule of events enjoyed by the student body and alumni, including:

• Annual Alumni Reception in the school library and school tours when RHS alumni were welcomed back to campus;

• Afternoon Pep Rally in the north gym attended by guests and alumni when Homecoming Court members and senior football players were introduced;

• Homecoming Football Game at 7 p.m. against Westlake High School with halftime introduction of Homecoming Court and crowning of the new 2019 Homecoming Queen.