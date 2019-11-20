2019-2020 Teachers of the Year honored during luncheon

RAYNE - “Teachers of the Year” at all Acadia Parish schools were honored during the annual Acadia Parish School Board Teacher of the Year Luncheon held Thursday, Nov. 7, at Chef Roy’s Frog City Café here.

Superintendent of Schools Scott Richard welcomed the honorees and special guests, with Bryan Alleman serving as master of ceremonies.

The invocation was given by Milton Simar, with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Ike Richard.

Special entertainment was provided by the Talented Music Program of Acadia Parish students under the direction of James Richard.

In addition to honoring each school honoree, the Acadia Parish honorees were also acknowledged, including:

• Elementary - Catherine Gattle of Mermentau Elementary

• Middle School - Brenda Freeman of Armstrong MIddle School

• High School - Kalita Watson of Crowley High School

Katie Templet of the Lafayette Federal Schools’ Credit Union made the award presentations.

Special thanks are expressed to the following sponsors: Classic Business Products, Chef Roy’s Frog City Café, Life Touch Photography, Maritus Credit Union, Ross Bus & Equipment Sales, Coastal Floor Covering, Shop Rita, Ed Guidry Electric Inc., Bank of Commerce, Teacher’s Pet, First National Bank and DS Bus South.