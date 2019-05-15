2019 Frog Derby queens crowned, tradition continues

RAYNE - A long-time tradition continued Saturday morning of the 2019 Rayne Frog Festival as new royalty was crowned during the annual Rayne Lions Club Frog Derby, an event held since 1946.

Ava Thibodeaux was crowned the new Frog Derby Queen, and presented her crown and banner by last year’s honoree, Ali Delahoussaye.

Ava is the 16-year-old daughter of Annette and Stacey Thibodeaux and a sophomore at Rayne High School. Her frog for the contest was “Chef Jacques Weil.”

Asiah Dupont was named the new Frog Jockey Queen, and presented her crown and banner by Madeleine Deville, last year’s honoree. She was awarded her crown following a 99-inch jump by her frog entry.

Asiah is the 15-year-old daughter of Cherie Castille and John Dupont, and is a freshman at Rayne High School. Her frog for the contest was “Statue of Liber-Frog.”

The 1st Maid banner was awarded to Madison Richard, 15-year-old daughter of Ashley and Adrian Brasseaux and a freshman at Rayne High School.

Named 2nd Maid was Myra LeJeune, 15-year-old daughter of Tyler and Rachel Guidry and a freshman at Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish in Crowley. Her frog for the contest was “Polocka.”

Jenyth Allen, 14-year-old daughter of Todd and Allyson Allen, was named 3rd Maid. She is an eighth grade student at Branch Elementary School and her frog was “Chief Green.”

Morgan Boudreaux was named Miss Congeniality as voted upon by the contestants prior to the Derby. She is the 15-year-old daughter of Jamie Molbert Bouy and Eric Boudreaux. Her frog was “Lilly Paddy the Cheerleader”.

For the “Best Costume” portion of the Derby, Kora Boullion and her frog entry “Senor Frog” was awarded.

Kora is the 14-year-old daughter of Tabatha LeBlanc and Josh Boullion and a freshman at Rayne High School.

Judging the frog costumes were past Frog Derby honorees, including Gabrielle Peltier, Natalie Alleman, Mia Guidry, Holly Richard, Victoria Richard and Amber Leger.

Making the presentations along with last year’s royalty were Lions Club Director Dommie Perez joined by Lions Linda Credeur, Roy Credeur, Donnie Miller, Mike Guidry and Tim Prevost.

Completing the list of beautiful contestants were:

Madison Claire Leger, 15-year-old daughter of Tara Richard and Brent Leger (Pete);

Kirsten Navarre, 15-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Navarre (Laila Maria); and

Hayley Young, 16-year-old daughter of Natalie Young (Gaston Oua Oua Ron).