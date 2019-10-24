2019 Germanfest Homebrew Competition winners

ROBERTS COVE - Prior to and in conjunction with the 2019 Germanfest, the Roberts Cove Germanfest Homebrew competition was held Saturday, Sept. 21, at Fezzo’s Restaurant in Crowley.

Lawrence Cramer, event chairman, reports there were 36 entries of the German-style beers from 17 individuals.

The judging was in accordance with the rules of the Beer Judge Certificate Program (BJCP) established by the American Homebrewers Association and completed by four certified judges assisted by local home brewers who participated in previous judging events.

Each beer was judged on five areas of evaluation. The total maximum points of 50 points are split amount the following: aroma 12 points, appearance 3 points, flavor 20 points, mouth feel 5 points and overall impression 10 points.

In addition to medals for scoring, there were special medals for the top three beers in each of the seven categories; and the top beer in each category are then judged for the Best of Show (BOS).

The results of the competition are as follows:

Other Light Beers (9 entries): 1st place Charlie Milan (Redstick Brewmasters-Baton Rouge) with German Helles Exportbier “Exportable Helles”; 2nd place Chris Humble (Red Rice Brew Krewe of Jennings) with German Pils “Low Brau”; 3rd place Chris Humble (Red Rice Brew Krewe of Jennings) with German Helles Exportbier “Iron Lions”.

Festbier (7 entries): 1st place Charlie Mann (Redstick Brewmasters of Baton Rouge) with Festbier “Bayou Fest”; 2nd place Corey Kibodeaux (Red Rice Brew Krewe of Jennings) with Festbier “Fest of Strength”; 3rd place Zachary Benoit (Red Rice Brew Krewe) with Festbier “Germanfestbier”.

Dark Beers (7 entries): 1st place Jon Martin (Red Rice Brew Krewe of Jennings) with Munich Dunkel “Munich Dunkel”; 2nd place Corey Kibodeaux (Red Rice Brew Krewe of Jennings) with Schwarzbier “Lager Noir”; 3rd place Corey Kibodeaux (Red Rice Brew Krewe of Jennings) with Marzen “October-Teauxberfest”.

Bock Beers (6 entries): 1st place Ed Moore co-brewer George Delana (Rock Hoppers Brew Club of Centennial, CO) with Doppelbock “Asha Dopplebock”; 2nd place Lawrence Cramer (Red Rice Brew Krewe of Jennings) with Weizenbock “Wheat Wise”; 3rd place Joe Thibodeaux (Redstick Brewmasters of Baton Rouge) with Helles Bock “This of Maibock!”.

German Wheat Beer (7 entries): 1st place Blake Pitre (Red Rice Brew Krewe of Jennings) with Berliner Weisse “Petit Tarte”; 2nd place Joe Thibodeaux (Redstick Brewmasters of Baton Rouge) with Historical Beer “Heinous Lichtenhainer”; 3rd place Joe Thibodeaux (Redstick Brewmasters of Baton Rouge) with Berliner Weisse “Peaches N. Cream BW”.

Best of Show - Beer: 1st place Ed Moore co-brewer George Delana of Red Hoopers Brew Club of Centennial, CO) with Doppelbock “Asha Dopplebock”; 2nd place Charlie Milan (Redstick Brewmasters of Baton Rouge) with German Helles Exportbier “Exportable Helles”; 3rd place Jon Martin (Red Rice Brew Lrewe of Jennings) with Munich Dunkel “Munich Dunkel”.

Heavy Medal (Brewer): 1st place Charlie Milan 3 medals - BOS Beer 2nd: 1, 1st: 2 with 8 points; 2nd place Ed Moore 2 medals - BOS Beer 1st: 1, 1st: 1 with 6 points; 3rd place Corey Kibodeaux 3 medals - 2nd: 2, 3rd: 1 with 5 points.

Heavy Medal (Club): 1st place Red Rice Brew Krewe of Jennings - 10 medals: BOS Beer 3rd: 1, 1st: 2, 2nd: 4, 3rd: 3 with 18 points; 2nd place Redstick Brew Masters of Baton Rouge - 6 medals: BOS Beer 2nd: 1, 1st: 2, 3rd: 2 with 12 points.

The summary of all medals are as follows:

Gold medals (points from 38-50) 11 medals;

Silver medals (points from 30-27) 12 medals;

Bronze medals (points from 25–29) 7 medals.

Lawrence Cramer would like the thank all the individuals who submitted beers to be judged and the certified judges and assistants who made the competition possible. Each beer submitted has a signed evaluation sheet from the judge and his assistant with notes and comments on each area evaluated. This format of competition, which is in accordance with BJCP guidelines, helps all the area home brewers become better in their hobby of brewing their beers.