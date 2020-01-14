2020 Junior Livestock Show, Sale this week

The 2020 Acadia Parish Junior Livestock Show and Sale will be held Thursday through Saturday at the Rice Arena.

This year’s livestock show will feature over 120 4-H and FFA exhibitors and more than 250 animals from throughout the parish. This event allows 4-H and FFA members to exhibit their animal projects and show off all the hard work they have put forth.

Species of livestock that may be shown include dairy cattle, beef breeding cattle, market steers, commercial heifers, breeding goats, commercial goats, market lambs, commercial lambs, breeding lambs, breeding hogs, market hogs, poultry, and rabbits.

Activities at the Rice Arena get underway with weigh-in and classification of the steer, commercial heifer and dairy exhibitors from 8 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The dairy and beef shows start at 11 a.m.

On Friday, Jan. 17, rabbit, judging for poultry and broiler chickens, goat, sheep, and swine shows will take place, followed by the parishwide livestock judging contest open to all 4-H and FFA members.

The event will then conclude with the livestock auction on Saturday morning, Jan. 18. There will be a breakfast for the Livestock Sale buyers, sponsors, and media beginning at 8 a.m.

The livestock sale will begin at 10 a.m. in Rice Arena with the parade of champions.

Youth and adults are invited to come out to the Arena and learn more about the 4-H and FFA programs and what it takes to exhibit an animal, what products come from the different animals and get up-close and personal with the livestock.

This event is open to the public so come witness what all the anticipation and enthusiasm is about and support the youth of Acadia Parish whether it be as a spectator or to be a sponsor.

For further information, please contact the Acadia Parish Extension office at 788-8821