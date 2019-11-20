Article Image Alt Text

2020 Rayne Grand Court Mardi Gras Ball tickets now available

Wed, 11/20/2019 - 5:17pm
RAYNE - Tickets are now available for the ninth annual Rayne Grand Court Mardi Gras Ball. Tickets are $50 per person and are available through court members and at the Rayne Chamber Office. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
The ball is sponsored by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture and will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Rayne Civic Center.
The ball will be transformed into the gala theme “We Love The 80s!” Doors will open at 6 p.m. and presentations begin at 7 p.m.
His Majesty King Jeremy Lavergne and Her Majesty Queen Michelle C. Autin and their royal court including Ashley Russell, Andre Baudoin, Bart Baudoin, Bobby Beller, Anna-Claire Menard, Kennidy Peavy, Tessa Himel, Mike Garcia, Brad Breaux, Tylee Alleman, Kristi Miller, Ainsley Beckwidth, Madison Boudreaux, Morgan Boudreaux, Michael Gregory, Emma Thibodeaux, Caitlin Walker, and Jeff Richard will be presented in regal and costumed attire for the 80s theme.
Refreshments will be sold. No ice chests are allowed.
Formal/semi-formal attire is required. Gentleman may wear suits and a tie, and ladies may wear floor-length gowns, cocktail dresses, or be bold and take out your old 80s prom dresses. NO JEANS will be permitted.
For additional information, call Ashley Derise at 298-3154, Michelle Autin at 280-8014 or Rayne Chamber Office at 334-2332.

