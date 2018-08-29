ACADIANA PEDIATRICS EXPANSION - Displaying the certification of the expansion of Acadiana Pediatrics, LLC are staff members, from left, Dr. Mark Dawson, Dr. Marin Dawson, Family Nurse Practitioner Gretchen Zaunbrecher, Office Manager Lisa Alleman and Insurance Clerk Lindsey Brown. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Josie Henry)

Acadiana Pediatrics, LLC expands in Rayne

Wed, 08/29/2018 - 3:55pm
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Wednesday, August 29, 2018

RAYNE - Doctors Mark Dawson and Marin Dawson have expanded their practice into Acadiana Pediatrics, LLC.
Despite the name change, the clinic still serves all ages. It was the intention to have Acadiana Pediatrics certified as a Rural Health Clinic.
The staff, under the direction of the office manager Lisa Alleman, began preparing for the expansion in May of 2017. The preparation for accreditation was long and tedious, and involved training and compliance with the standards set forth by CMS.
Under the direction of The Compliance Team, Acadiana Pediatrics earned a Certificate of Accreditation and the rights to display the Exemplary Provider Symbol of excellence. What this means for the Rayne community is access to primary care providers who will provide integrated, effective and efficient health care.
Acadiana Pediatrics is proud to reintroduce Gretchen Zaunbrecher, a Family Nurse Practitioner to the practice with over 20 years experience.
Acadiana Pediatrics is open and ready to serve the community.

