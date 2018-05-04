Air quality contact numbers issued for Mire residents

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Dept. has announced that the air quality company contracted by DEQ is GHD. The company is requesting that families who were evacuated in the Mire community call the below listed reps if they would like to have an air quality check done before re-entering their homes. This morning approximately 10 homes were checked and there have been no other requests for their services at this time, thus they are shutting down operations at the Mire Fire Department. Reps are in the area and will respond to a location with a phone call.

GHD Contact Numbers

Kevin Lormand 337-281-3734

Kenneth Marks 337-288-1293