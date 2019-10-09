Alleged student threat forces police presence at Rayne High School

RAYNE - An alleged student threat was brought to the attention to Rayne High School officials on Wednesday, Oct. 2, of a possible event planned for Thursday, Oct. 3, at the school. The school, under the direction of the Acadia Parish School Board, followed proper protocol that ensured safety for all.

Officers of the Rayne Police Department were on campus the entire day as noted by Police Chief Carroll Stelly.

“We received a call from Superintendent (Scott) Richard for our assistance and we were there all day for whatever they needed from us,” stated Stelly.

Despite the absence of 200+ students, approximately one-third of the student enrollment, a regular instructional day for all students and staff was completed.

“The School Board will continue to investigate the incident,” state Acadia Parish Superintendent Scott Richard following the incident.

“Rayne High, like all our schools throughout the parish, is a safe and orderly school for students, and we take all incidents or alleged threats serious to keep them that way,” Richard continued.

Anyone having information of the incident is asked to contact school officials or the Rayne Police Department.