American Legion celebrates centennial year

RAYNE - Following a morning opening ceremony Saturday morning at the Legion Home here, a number of events and activities were provided by Arceneaux Post 77, American Legion, in observance of the 100th birthday of the American Legion of the United States.

Hosted by Legion Post 77, Auxiliary Unit 77 and Sons of the Legion, the centennial celebration was held Saturday, March 16, at the Legion Home here, which included a full day of family fun and activities for all.

The day began at 10 a.m. during opening ceremonies. A full color presentation of the flags also included a flag raising ceremony with live bugle background music and rifle guard.

The Pledge of Allegiance was repeated, in addition to the opening prayer by the chaplain.

Among the special guests and dignitaries in attendance to kickoff a full day were State Senator Bob Hensgens, Sheriff KP Gibson and Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux who presented Commander Simon the official proclamation declaring the day “American Legion Centennial Day.”

“We all thank you, the veterans, who sacrificed so much for us all,” stated Robichaux. “We, along with many people around the globe, live in freedom because of you.”

Also observed during the opening ceremony was the designation of the POW/MIA empty chair and table signifying the many soldiers still unaccounted for from war.

Plaques of appreciation were presented to the following for their assistance for the centennial celebration: Commander David Simon, Auxiliary President Bonnie Simon, Lorraine Gaines-Shelton, Michael Pastor, Terry Broussard and Keith Fontenot.

The closing prayer was then given, followed by the retrieval of the Colors.

Musical entertainment was provided inside the Legion Home by Dylon Aucoin & The Judice Play Boys, Ronnie Matthews & Throw Down, Johnny Sonnier & Cajun Heritage, Bayou Beats Band, Louisiana Knights and Southern Man Doo.

Also enjoyed during the celebration was the Centennial Chili Cook-off Contest held between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Trophies were awarded to the following top cooks: 1st place - Clayton Dailey of KC 1897, 2nd place - Joe Guidry with Joe Guidry and Sons, and 3rd place Gus Guidry with Acadiana Sportsmen’s League.

Visitors were welcomed to enjoy a bowl of the chili entries with a $5 fee.

Among other events enjoyed during the 100th birthday celebration included fun jumps, face painting, obstacle course fun jump, pony rides, unicorn photos and balloon figures for the youngsters.

In addition, an antique tractor show was also enjoyed.

The celebration was held to bring all members of the military together, along with the public’s appreciation of our nation’s military.

Special thanks to the sponsors who helped to make the Legion Centennial a success.