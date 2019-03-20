Annual City Easter Egg Hunt planned for Rayne youngsters

The 2019 City of Rayne Annual Easter Eggstravaganza will be held Saturday, April 13, between the hours of 1-3 p.m. at Mauboles Park.

Egg hunts for ages eight years and under will be held at the baseball fields in two different age groups (0-4 and 5-8 years).

There will be separate games for children 9-12 year of age. Both egg hunts and games will include bicycles as possible prizes.

Contests for children ages 0-4, 5-8 and 9-12 will include egg decorating contest (bring your decorated egg in clear bag with child’s name and age on it), coloring sheet contest (color sheet and bring to event completed with name and age. Both contests will be judged at the event.

Face painting will be enjoyed, while “Rayne Rocks” will provide a booth for fun rock painting.

In addition, the Easter Bunny will be in attendance for pictures for all ages.

Hot dogs and drinks will be provided as refreshments.

Contact Suzette Leonards (337) 334-6682 with questions.