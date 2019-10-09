Annual KC Fall Raffle begins, make your purchase now

RAYNE - The Knights of Columbus, Rayne Acadian Council 1897, have begun selling tickets for their 2019 Annual Fall Raffle, with the first tickets purchased last week.

On hand for the purchase of the first two raffle books were Rayne Police Chief Carol Stelly and Mayor Chuck Robichaux who made their purchase from KC treasurer Albert Johnson.

The tickets are $2 each or a book of 10 for $20, and are available from any KC member, St. Joseph Church parish office or True Value Hardware of Rayne.

The list of valuable prizes include:

• 1st - stainless steel gas grill, propane cylinder, grill cover, utensil set and steaks donated by Wingate House Moving, Lifting and Leveling;

• 2nd - five hour limousine ride donated by Gossen Funeral Home;

• 3rd - Cajun stove and pot donated by LeBlanc Trailer Sales;

• 4th - $100 gift certificate donated by Fezzo’s Seafood and Steak House/Rochetto Pizzeria; and

• 5th - $100 fireworks package in memory of former Knights Clet Richard and Carson Brignac.

Winners will be drawn October 31.