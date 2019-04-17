APTS/AHS Grand School Reunion this weekend in Rayne

RAYNE - Two well-known and inspiring Rayne leaders will be honored this weekend during the 2019 Acadia Parish Training School and Armstrong High School Grand Reunion.

Named this year’s honoree is JoAnn Eaglin Gage, with Rita T. Norman named Grand Marshal.

JoAnn Eaglin Gage

“Honoree”

Gage is the daughter of Maggie Nolia Davis Eaglin Baloney, Overy Eaglin and Wilton Baloney (Papa), her stepfather who raised her.

“Papa” was a sharecropper on the Camie Andrus farm. Mr. and Mrs. Camie Andrus babysat JoAnn while her parents worked in the fields.

Her mother was also a seamstress, a beautician, a homemaker and a helper in the fields. But, she dreamed for a better life for her daughter.

Gage grew up in Branch and walked to school on dusty country roads with her cousins, the Guidrys and Wilturners. Later “Papa” purchased her a bicycle for her to travel to school, sometimes encountering strangers and wild animals. “But, because of God’s grace, He kept me safe,” she states.

Her family moved to Rayne where she attended Acadia Parish Training School (APTS). On June 9, 1947, she received her elementary school certificate. On April 26, 1951, she received the American Red Cross Home Care for the Sick Nursing Card from Crowley. Then on May 30, 1951, she received her State of Louisiana Department of Education State Approved Negro High School Diploma as satisfactorily completing the course of study required by the state.

With the encouragement of her mother and help of family and friends, Gage continued her education at Southern University A&M College in Baton Rouge. She received a bachelor of arts in elementary education on August 9, 1958 from Southern, where she also attended for her post-bachelor study.

She began her career teaching second and fourth grade, but the majority of her teaching career was at the first grade level. Her teaching career expanded from Church Point Elementary, Acadia Parish Training School which was later named Armstrong High School. With integration, she was transferred to Central Rayne Elementary School, until Martin Petitjean Elementary was built, where she taught for 10 years.

In addition to teaching in the classroom, Gage taught Edward Washington in his home for several years.

As a lifetime learner, her purpose was to make learning fun and share it with the masses.

Teaching adult night school for years was a privilege and honor for Gage because her “Papa” was in her first night school class. To open the doors to learning and teaching her father was a defining moment in her career.

As part of the Head Start pilot program, several teachers and Gage signed up and travel to Austin, Texas for training, and introduced Head Start in Acadia Parish in Rayne.

Gage retired from the Acadia Parish school system in May of 1987.

As a Christian and member of Starlight Baptist Church in Rayne, she taught Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, Baptist Training Union, and was director of the Sunbeam Choir.

Gage now resides in Lafayette and is a member of Progressive Baptist Church.

She is the mother of two daughters, Cathie Cassandra Gage-Durand and Medra Nolia Gage, both products of APTS/AHS. It was her joy and duty to help and support them both through their bachelor and post-bachelor degrees.

Gage has passed on her zeal for learning and working to her grandchildren. Today, Rateah Anid Gage is a mental health therapist. Kylie Sharraine Durand is a nationally board certified pediatrician. Jarrid Joseph Durand is a civil engineer. Alair Shantee Durand is an register nurse and studying towards a nurse practician degree.

Rita T. Norman

“Grand Marshal”

Norman is the daughter of the late Alpha and Julia Trahan. She is mother to a daughter, Cheryl Ann Fruge of Branch, who is married to Alywin Fruge. She is a proud grandmother of one grandson, Alywin Fruge Jr., and wife Jane, and two fine great-grandchildren, John and James Fruge.

A graduate of Acadia Parish Training School, she taught in schools of Acadia Parish, Natchitoches Parish and at St. Joseph Elementary.

Schools where she taught locally included Acadia Parish Training School, Armstrong High School and Central Rayne Elementary School after integration.

Norman attended Grambling State University in Grambling, Louisiana where she received a bachelor of science degree in elementary education. She later attended Texas South University where she obtained a masters of education degree.

She has been a member of Our Mother of Mercy Shrine Catholic Church for as many years as she can remember, and is currently a lector and Eucharistic minister there. She also helps with the upkeep of the church grounds.

Schedule of Events

During afternoon ceremonies on Tuesday, April 9, at City Hall, Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux signed the official proclamation declaring April 18-20 as the “Acadia Parish Training School and Armstrong High School Grand Reunion - A Golden Celebration #thewaywewere.”

The theme — “The Golden Celebration” — will observe the 50th anniversary (1969-2019) and consist of historical activities, music, dancing, singing, a pep rally and games.

The Acadia Parish Training School/Armstrong High School Reunion Committee has put together an impressive and exciting agenda for this year’s reunion.

Activities are open to the general public include:

• April 18: meet and greet and children’s games and conversation (5-9 p.m.).

• April 19: (8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.) tour school and city tours; (7-9 p.m.) meal, happy hour and karaoke, followed by dance between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. at Ballroom.

April 20: business meeting at 9 a.m. followed by grand parade (11:30 a.m. line-up and rolls at 12:30 p.m.); pep rally and program (immediately following the parade at school).

Reunion activities open only to those registered will include:

Reunion Saturday Night Ball events include: 7 p.m. short program and sit-down meal, dancing 9 p.m.. until 12:45 a.m.