APTS/AMS GRAND REUNION FINALIZED - Among those in attendance for one of the final meetings of the planning committee for the 2019 Acadia Parish Training School and Armstrong High School Grand Reunion held Monday were, from left, Elaine Sias, James Montgomery, Deborah Smith, Katie Jolivette and Joan Brown. The reunion will be held April 18-20 with the theme “A Golden Celebration.” Anyone needing additional information are asked to contact a committee member. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Josie Henry)
APTS/AHS Reunion schedule set
RAYNE - The Acadia Parish Training School / Armstrong High School Reunion Committee has put together an impressive and exciting agenda for this year’s reunion.
The theme — “The Golden Celebration” — will observe the 50th anniversary (1969-2019) and consist of historical activities, music, dancing, singing, a pep rally and games.
Activities are open to the general public include:
• April 18: meet and greet and children’s games and concersation (5-9 p.m.).
• April 19: (8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.) tour school and city tours; (7-9 p.m.) meal, happy hour and karaoke, followed by dance between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. at Ballroom.
April 20: business meeting at 9 a.m. followed by grand parade (11:30 a.m. line-up and rolls at 12:30 p.m.); pep rally and program (immediately following the parade at school).
Reunion activities open only to those registered will include:
Reunion Saturday Night Ball events include: 7 p.m. short program and sitdown meal, dancing 9 p.m.. until 12:45 a.m.