APTS/AHS Reunion schedule set

RAYNE - The Acadia Parish Training School / Armstrong High School Reunion Committee has put together an impressive and exciting agenda for this year’s reunion.

The theme — “The Golden Celebration” — will observe the 50th anniversary (1969-2019) and consist of historical activities, music, dancing, singing, a pep rally and games.

Activities are open to the general public include:

• April 18: meet and greet and children’s games and concersation (5-9 p.m.).

• April 19: (8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.) tour school and city tours; (7-9 p.m.) meal, happy hour and karaoke, followed by dance between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. at Ballroom.

April 20: business meeting at 9 a.m. followed by grand parade (11:30 a.m. line-up and rolls at 12:30 p.m.); pep rally and program (immediately following the parade at school).

Reunion activities open only to those registered will include:

Reunion Saturday Night Ball events include: 7 p.m. short program and sitdown meal, dancing 9 p.m.. until 12:45 a.m.