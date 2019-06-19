Bricks added to Rayne Veterans Park

ADDITIONAL BRICKS INSTALLED - Of the 648 inscribed bricks included in the foundation of the Rayne Veterans Park, 48 were added last week by committee members, from left, Lorraine Shelton-Gaines, Robert Comeaux and John Quebodeaux. The visually appealing park located on Gossen Memorial Drive near Gossen Memorial Park was dedicated in 2018. Anyone wanting to purchase an inscribed brick in memory of a veteran (living or deceased) can contact City Hall at 334-3121 for additional information. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)