Cast your vote Saturday in local, parish, state-wide election

Mark your calendars on Saturday, Oct. 12, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. to cast your vote for the local, parish and state-wide election.

The list of candidates and the office they are seeking includes:

Governor: Ralph Abraham (R); Oscar Omar” Dantzler (D); John Bel Edwards (D); Gary Landrieu (I); Patrick “Live Wire” Landry (R); “Eddie” Rispone (R)

Lieutenant Governor: Willie Jones (D); William “Billy” Nungesser (R); Rao M. Uppu (D)

Secretary of State: Kyle Ardoin (R); “Gwen” Collins-Greenup (D); Thomas J. Kennedy III (R); Amanda “Jennings” Smith (R)

Attorney General: “Ike” Jackson Jr. (D); “Jeff” Landry (R)

Treasurer: Derrick Edwards (D); Teresa Kenny (NP); John M. Schroder (R)

Commissioner of Agriculture & Forestry: Marguerite Green (D); “Charlie” Greer (D); Michael G. “Mike” Strain (R); Peter Williams (D); Bradley Zaunbrecher (R)

Commissioner of Insurance: James J. “Jim” Donelon (R); “Tim” Temple (R)

BESE / District 7: Holly Franks Boffy (R); Timala “Timmie” Melancon (I)

State Senator 25th District: Mark Abraham (R); Kevin M. Berken (R); John E. “Johnny” Guinn (R)

State Senator 26th District: Jerry Gaspard (D); “Bob” Hensgens (R)

State Senator 28th District: Heather Cloud (R); Robert Johnson (D); H. Bernard LeBas (D)

State Representative 41st District: Phillip R. DeVillier (R)

State Representative 42nd District: John Stefanski (R)

Sheriff: K.P. Gibson (I)

Clerk of Court: Robert T. “Robby” Barousse (R); Emily Stoma (R)

Assessor: James J. “Jimbo” Petitjean (D)

Coroner: Dr. Mark Dawson (R)

Police Jury District 1: Walter Andrus (D); Peter J. Joseph (D)

Police Jury District 2: “Ronnie” Fabacher (R); Jeffery “Red Dog” Morgan (R)

Police Jury District 3: Chance Henry (R); Homer Sheufens (I)

Police Jury District 4: Grant Clark (NP); Aaron C. Cutrer Jr. (D); Gordon Ray “G-Ray” Morgan (R); Chester Pommier (D)

Police Jury District 5: James “J” Ancelet (D); Jimmie Pellerin (D)

Police Jury District 6: A.J. “Jay” Credeur (R); Richard Faul (D)

Police Jury District 7: “Pat” Daigle (R); David Savoy (R)

Police Jury District 8: Steve Comeaux (R)

Alderman / Mermentau: Todd Boudreaux (D)

Early Voting

Early voting ended Saturday afternoon for this weekend’s local, parish and state-wide primary election slated for Saturday.

Parish-wide, Acadia already has a 10.4 percent turnout of registered voters casting ballots. Statewide, 376,739 voters cast early ballots.

Acadia Parish early voters numbered 4,103 votes during the past two weeks of early voting of the parish’s 39,282 registered voters.

Other Acadiana totals include:

Calcasieu Parish: 11,869 votes

Evangeline Parish: 2,264 votes

Iberia Parish: 6,850 votes

Jeff David Parish: 2,955 votes

Lafayette Parish: 12,375 votes

St. Landry Parish: 5,608 votes

St. Martin Parish: 7,066 votes

St. Mary Parish: 4,629 votes

Vermilion Parish: 4,725 votes

Polls open Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Please do your part and cast your vote.