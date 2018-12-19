CDA, Rayne Court 844 celebrate 95th anniversary banquet

RAYNE - Established here in 1923 by the parish of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, the Court Rayne No. 844 of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas observed their 95th anniversary with a banquet held Sunday, Dec. 9, at Chef Roy’s Frog City Café.

Members also attended the 10 a.m. Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church as a group.

At the banquet, the group recognized a number of long-time members for their faithful years of service. Recognized were:

65 years: Nettie Simoneaux.

60 years: Betty Bush.

50 years: Clara LeBlanc and Lorraine Simoneaux.

45 years: Louisette Broussard, Mary Comeaux and Barbara Nugent.

35 years: Lita Chappuis.

30 years: Chris Simpson and Sue Zaunbrecher.

25 years: Martha Hodge.

15 years: Barbara Menard.

Recognized as members with perfect attendance were Mary Comeaux, Elizabeth Deaville, Dolores Deville, Annie Leger and Lorraine Simoneaux.

The local court was honored to have a number of District and State CDA Officers in attendance, including Connie Dronette (State Regent), Dawn Fortenberry (First Vice State Regent), Pam Melancon (Second State Vice Regent), Margaret Comeaux (State Secretary and Court Member) and Becky Schillings (State Treasurer).

Guest speaker for the banquet was Fr. Christopher Cambre, associate pastor.

Seving Court Rayne as officers for the current year are: Regent Annie Leger, Vice-Regent Elaine Miller, Recording Secretary Dolores Deville, Financial Secretary Mary Comeaux and Treasurer Diana Domingue.

Special thanks were extended to Fr. Kevin Bordelon, pastor of St. Joseph Church and chaplain of CDA Court Rayne, and Fr. Christopher Cambre for their spiritual guidance, patience and continued support.