CFMA L’association de Musique Cadienne Francaise de Louisiane presents 30th Annual Le Cajun Awards Ceremony

RAYNE - The CFMA L’association de Musique Cadienne Francaise de Louisiane presented 30th Annual Le Cajun Awards Ceremony during a three-day event held Aug. 16-18, at the Rayne Civic Center.

In addition to traditional Cajun musical entertainment provided all three days of the 2018 festival, awards were presented to a number of honorees.

Thursday included awards presented to the 2018 French Speaking Contest winners, “New Dawn” and “New Chapter” awards, ending with entertainment by CFMA Young Musicians.

Friday’s awards program took center stage as a number of local and area individuals were honored.

National President Estelle Guidry, along with emcees Karen Dupont and Carroll Hebert, introduced and honored Harry LaFleur, founder of the Cajun French Music Association.

The first honoree introduced for the evening was the crowning of the new Miss Le Cajun XXV Queen, Jillian Reed, representing the Baton Rouge Chapter. She was crowned by the outgoing royalty, Regan Ortego.

Announced as “New Dawn Recipients” were Ashley Dugas and Chapitre de Lafayette.

Of special interest was the “Hall of Fame” recipients, Tim Broussard and Julius “Pappa Cairo” Lamperez. Terry Lamperez Gushleff accepted the award on behalf of her father, Lamperez.

Music awards were then presented to the following honorees:

• Accordionist of the Year - Jason Frey;

• CFMA Appreciation Award - Rocky Fontenot;

• Fiddler of the Year - Zachary Fuselier and Clint Ward (tie);

• CFMA Continuing Contribution Award - Jeremy LeBlanc;

• Female Vocalist of the Year - Kristi Guillory;

• Male Vocalist of the Year - Jamie Bearb;

• CFMA Heritage Award - Eston Bellow;

• CFMA Award of Excellence - Megan Brown and Ronnie Filce;

• Best First CD - “Cajun Harmony” by Kegan Navarre & Louisiana Traditions;

• Best Traditional CD - Donny Broussard and the Louisiana Stars Live;

• Band of the Year - Kyle Huval and the Dixie Club Ramblers;

• CFMA Pioneer Award - Fred Charlie; and

• Song of the Year - “Boy with a Broken Heart” and “Mes Miseres”, (tie) both by Kyle Huval and the Dixie Club Ramblers.

The stage band for the evening was Donny Broussard and The Louisiana Stars.

Saturday included music from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. with four bands providing tradtional tunes, including All-Women All Star Cajun Band, Ellie Vanicor & The Macassine Playboys, Young Cajun Band, and the combination of Jackie Caillier, Ivy Dugas & The Cajun Cousins.