Charlene Richard Anniversary Mass set

RICHARD - The annual Mass of Petition, this year marking the 60th anniversary of the death of Charlene Marie Richard, will be offered on Friday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church in Richard.

The mass will be celebrated by Msgr. Curtis Mallet.

This year’s celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. with the praying of the Rosary. Immediately following the Mass will be a reception in the church hall.

The annual celebration is sponsored by The Friends of Charlene Richard.

For more info, contact the Diocese of Lafayette or The Friends of Charlene Richard at P.O. Box 91623, Lafayette 70509.