Children’s Fishing Derby held, winners honored by city

The fishing poles and rod-n-reels were out and about on Saturday, June 2, for the 2018 Annual Children’s Fishing Derby held by the City of Rayne on the grounds of Maison d’Memoire Bed and Breakfast (hosts Ken and Lynn Guidry) at 8450 Roberts Cove Road (Hwy. 98).

Joining the City of Rayne to host the 19th annual fun and family-orientated event were the Acadiana Sportman’s League, Rayne Lions Club and Maison d’Memoire.

The catch and release fishing event was enjoyed between 8:30-11:30 a.m. for children up to 15 years of age, immediately followed by the presentation of awards for largest and most fish caught by the participants.

A light lunch was prepared by the Rayne Lions Club to those enjoying the day’s activities.

Prizes were awarded at the end of the fishing tournament to the following:

Most Fish

(0-5 years): Ansleign Reiners with 20; (6-8 years): Isabelle Reiners with 30; (9-12 years): Travis Meche with 16; and (13-15 years): Garrett Willis with 12.

Largest Fish

(0-5 years): Jett LeJeune with 1.40-pound catfish; (6-8 years): Amelia Tieben with 2.31-pound catfish; (9-12 years): Thor Stewart with 1.63-pound catfish; and (13-15 years): William Robinson with 1.42-pound catfish

Overall Winners

Most Fish - Isabelle Reiners with 30 fish; Largest Fish - Amelia Tieben with a 2.31-pound catfish.

Special thanks are expressed to the many volunteers, donors and participants for their service and donations for a successful Children’s Fishing Derby.