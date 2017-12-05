Christmas in Crowley cancelled due to inclement weather

The City of Crowley has announced that Christmas in Crowley will not take place due to the forecast of inclement weather and will be unable to be rescheduled due to various holiday scheduling conflicts.

The city extends its sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks all the participants, merchants and volunteers for offering their time, talents and support for this community event.

The city extends its best wishes to all for a very Merry Christmas and a Happy and Blessed New Year 2018 and looks forward to next year’s Christmas in Crowley ‘A Holiday Affair.’