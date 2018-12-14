City Council approves lease for new fire station

RAYNE - A rather routine City Council meeting was held Monday evening at City Hall by the Rayne City Council.

The light agenda included the monthly financial update presented by City Clerk Annette Cutrera and accepted by the Council as the new fiscal year begins.

The main item considered and approved by the Council was a 50-year lease between the city and Fire District #9 of Acadia Parish (Rayne) of city-owned property for the future construction of a new fire station to serve Rayne and the surrounding areas.

The property, located between The Boulevard and Section Street, behind the Chamber of Commerce office (240 feet by 85 feet), will be leased for a term of 50 years commencing Jan. 1, 2019, for $1 per year.

Fire District #9 of Acadia will maintain all improvements, pay all utilities associated with its use of the premises and construct the new fire station using funds attained through millage funds derived from property taxes.

The new North Rayne Fire Station will have street access on both streets (Boulevard/Section) with a six-bay capacity. The new station will add to the Rayne fire protection including the South Rayne Fire Station (Standard Mill Road) and Main Fire Station (South Adams).

Once the new station is completed and equipped (with construction scheduled to begin late next year at a cost of $600,000), the smaller northern fire station now located behind the Rayne Police Department will be delegated for use by the police for car details, upgrades and repairs as part of the trade transfer between the city and the fire department.

“This project, which we have worked on for two years now, is a win-win for both the city and fire department,” said Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux during the meeting. “Not only will this benefit the city and rural areas with better fire protection, it will also help with our fire rating for home owners.”

Rayne is presently at a “level 5” rating, with hopes for a lowered “level 4” rating once the new fire station is completed and operational.

“This location is prime for our firemen,” Robichaux continued. “If you think about it, where are most of the fires and accidents? On the north side of the city — including I-10.”

The Council also approved a request by the Krewe of Kings and Queens Extraordinaire for the second annual Mardi Gras Parade/Celebration on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Chairman Ryan Breaux announced the parade will begin at 3 p.m. and follow the same route as last year’s.

The Council also approved the reappointment of Lee Seilhan as a member of the Planning and Zoning Board for a five-year term effective Dec. 10, 2018.

Bob Landry of the Rotary Club of Rayne was in attendance and presented a special plaque to the city to be placed at the Rayne Veterans Park. Landry also gave a report of the park, in addition to an update of the upcoming projects planned at the site and other city-wide programs.

Tim Mader of Mader Engineering, Inc., updated the Council of the dotd Road Transfer Project, specifically the Edgewood Subdivision overlay project, one of five street projects the city has plans for repair and new overlay.

Mader explained that, since the streets in the subdivision are “culvasac” and not continuous, DOTD decided to move forward with the process of directly granting the city of Rayne the $281,000 for improving the Edgewood streets. The grant was formally approved in November by the Office of State Procurement and the city has since received the check.

During the meeting, the Council approved a request to authorize Mader Engineering, Inc., to prepare the plans and specifications for street improvements in Edgewood.

The other street projects included with the Road Transfer Project are West Jeff Davis, North Polk Street, Seventh Street and South Eastern Street.

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.