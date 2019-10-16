City Council approves policies, completion of two city projects

RAYNE - In addition to a number of updated policies and the completion of two city projects, highlighting Monday’s City Council meeting was the anticipated design work soon to begin for the long-awaited new Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

“This has been a long time coming,” stated Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux as the project was discussed.

“This has been in the works for a long time, with the city budgeting funds since 2015 for this brand new center that our community needs.”

Two resolutions pertaining to the MLK Community Center, was presented by Mader Engineering and approved by the Council: (1) authorizing the mayor to sign and submit the cooperative endeavor agreement between the state and the city and (2) authorize the mayor to negotiate and enter into a contract for Professional Design Services in connection with the MLK Community Center.

Robichaux continued, “The tentative location of the new community center will be located on Lyman Avenue, former site of the swimming pool; next to which, a paved parking lot for elderly and handicapped will be situated. Just north of that will be the first of two new basketball courts, the first scheduled to be installed next year as approved in the budget last month.

“The city has budgeted $160,000 thus far for the new community center. The state has approved one state grant ($200,000 priority one) in its last session, with another $125,000 grant which is priority 5, the balance of the grant, to be approved in the next session in 2020.

“The brand new structure is planned to be much larger and provide more necessities on the inside for everyone to use and enjoy.

“Plans for the old center is to salvage the foundation to provide a pavilion-style structure including a bathroom facility with the existing plumbing.”

Concluding the engineer’s report given by Jonas Harrington of Mader Engineering were two additional items for the council’s approval: (1) change order and termination notice for CDG Energy, LLC, contractor, pertaining to the completion of the Barbara Street Pump Station improvements, and (2) notice of termination for Elliott Construction, LLC, contractor, pertaining to the completion of the Edgewood Subdivision street improvements.

Both items were approved by the Council as both projects have been completed.

In other action taken by the council, approval was given for an ordinance was enacted and recorded for the amending and reenacting of (a) the city’s Sexual Harassment Policy, and (b) to incorporate the city’s Ethics Policy.

Introduced was an ordinance to amend the work conditions of the Code of Ordinances for the City of Rayne for the city’s holiday schedule.

Five approvals were given by the Council for the following new business brought before the aldermen:

• monthly financial update by City Clerk Annette Cutrera;

• annual Tootsie Roll Street Drive by Rayne Lions Club Nov. 8-9;

• street drive by Sisters of A&O Oct. 25-26;

• street drive by Knights of Columbus Council 1897 Dec. 20-21; and

• three-year renewal contract with Kelli Briscoe and Haseyas New Beginnings, Inc.

“We have been working almost a year to complete this contract with Kelli and to get our animal shelter operating in a reliable way,” stated Robichaux as the Council discussed the contract.

“The new contract will have animals placed at the kennels for only five days; afterwhich, Kelli and her workers will take the animals to her operation and find homes for them.

“Operation of the Rayne Animal Control and Adoption Shelter will be under the control and operation of Haseyas New Beginning, Inc. and Kelli (Briscoe).

“Utilities and maintenance will be handled by the city with all other expenses handled by Haseyas, including insurance.”

Concluding the shelter portion of the meeting was a donation by Kade and Ashley Seibold to Haseyas New Beginning, Inc.

Four properties were brought before the council by City Inspector Mark Daigle to consider action, including:

• 707 Bailey - 90 days for demolition;

• 706 Bella - 90 days to submit a plan of action for renovation;

• 908 Comeaux - 90 days for repair work to be completed; and

• 912 Comeaux - 90 days for repair work to be completed.