City welcomes Cleanest City district judges; awaiting results

RAYNE - Another Cleanest City district title was sought on Tuesday as the city of Rayne welcomed district judges during the 2019 Cleanest City Contest held by the Louisiana Garden Club Federation.

Judges and District Chairman Edith Hayes of Sulphur were welcomed at City Hall by Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux and Rayne Garden Club Chairman Lisa Soileaux, sponsors of the annual event.

Judges for the district judging were Germaine Daigle, Bridget Schlamp and Joanne Dugas, all of Sulphur, who were entertained by members of the Rayne Garden Club, city hall employees and a number of city officials following their tour of the city.

Following a tour of the city for the anticipated judging, the judges and guests enjoyed a light lunch; after which, Robichaux presented each judge and chairman a special goody bag from the city.

Following his introduction of guests and city officials, Robichaux thanked everyone “for their help for the contest, in addition to the public’s year-round help in keeping our city clean and well-kept.”

District judging was scheduled to conclude Wednesday, with results to be received later in the week.