Cleanest City District Contest slated March 26

RAYNE - Coming off back-to-back state wins, Rayne citizens are being asked to do their part for next week’s 2019 District Cleanest City Contest.

Judging will take place in the city of Rayne on Tuesday, March 26, at 12:40 p.m. as announced by the Louisiana Garden Club Federation.

District Chairman Ingrid Ayres of Lake Charles and judges will be welcomed at City Hall by city officials, Rayne Garden Club members and the general public.

Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux and Chairman Lisa Soileaux of the Rayne Garden Club, sponsors of the annual event, urged all citizens to show their community pride by preparing their nieghborhoods for the judges.

In addition, neighbors are urged to help an elderly or disabled neighbor in preparing their lawn and garden for the judging. Every little big helps.