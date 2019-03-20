Cleanest City District Contest slated March 26

Wed, 03/20/2019 - 5:27pm
Everyone urged to do their part for another win
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Wednesday, March 20, 2019

RAYNE - Coming off back-to-back state wins, Rayne citizens are being asked to do their part for next week’s 2019 District Cleanest City Contest.
Judging will take place in the city of Rayne on Tuesday, March 26, at 12:40 p.m. as announced by the Louisiana Garden Club Federation.
District Chairman Ingrid Ayres of Lake Charles and judges will be welcomed at City Hall by city officials, Rayne Garden Club members and the general public.
Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux and Chairman Lisa Soileaux of the Rayne Garden Club, sponsors of the annual event, urged all citizens to show their community pride by preparing their nieghborhoods for the judges.
In addition, neighbors are urged to help an elderly or disabled neighbor in preparing their lawn and garden for the judging. Every little big helps.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2019