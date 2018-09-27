Core announces candidacy for Ward 2-A alderman

Thompson Bradford “Brad” Core has announced his candidacy for Crowley City Alderman representing Ward 2, Division A.

Core is 56 years of age, the son of Sandra Core and the late A. Byron Core Jr. and a life-long resident of Crowley. He is married to Sharon Lejeune Core of Crowley, father of Katie C. Guinn, Ph.D., Jackson Bradford Core, and grandfather of Wesley Thomas Guinn.

The Core family has contributed to the growth of Crowley for many years. Brad’s grandfather, A. Byron “Bud” Core Sr., operated Krause & Managan Lumber Company and was instrumental in many construction projects.

His father founded ABC Builders to develop subdivisions and construct homes in Crowley. His father also established Louisiana Appraisal Company, Right of Way Services and Core Realty, which continue to be family-owned and operated today.

Core attended both public and parochial schools in Crowley. After graduating from Notre Dame High School in 1979, he attended LSU then USL where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1983 with concentrated studies in business and real estate.

A successful businessman in Crowley for 35 years, Core is a principal of his family-owned companies. He also served as president of LUI Realty Advisors of Boston, Massachusetts.

Core is a state-licensed real estate broker, Realtor, and state-certified general real estate appraiser. His area of expertise is public infrastructure projects involving streets, drainage, highways, bridges, utilities (including electricity, water, sewer and gas), railways, pipelines, flood protection and conservation.

He is a qualified expert witness and has testified in numerous state and federal courts throughout Louisiana.

Core attained instructor credentials from the Louisiana Real Estate Commission and American Society of Appraisers. He developed real estate seminars and provides educational training for State and local governmental agencies as well as professional organizations.

Core is very familiar with State ethics for public officials having served on the Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board of Certification and the Sixth Ward - Crowley Drainage District for over 15 years.

He is no stranger to public meetings and has held leadership positions in several organizations as president, vice president, treasurer, secretary and chairman of numerous committees.

Aside from his business career, Core is a life-long member of St. Michael Catholic Church and served as usher for several years.

He began welding at the age of 12 and later attended trade school to perfect this skill. Core established Core Motorsports and was crew chief during his son’s successful Junior Dragster racing career, which involved obtaining sponsorships and funding on a nationwide basis.

Core is an avid outdoorsman with great respect for our environment; member of the National Hot Rod Association, National Rifle Association and Sons of the American Legion.

Core said he is grateful for the city’s downtown “main street project” and renovations to many historic buildings by local residents and contractors, along with new developments and businesses. However, he added that he has observed a steady decline in several residential and commercial areas of the city riddled by litter, lack of maintenance, and abandoned structures in deplorable condition.

His company’s motto is “Core Realty sells Crowley every day”.

“All citizens benefit when Crowley retains current residents and businesses and attracts new residents and businesses,” he said.

Core believes existing codes and ordinances intended to reduce blight must be enforced on a regular basis if Crowley is to become the city of choice for new investors.

As alderman, Core said he will use his skills to promote new ideas and changes to enhance the city’s appeal for economic development. He feels his personal and professional background demonstrates his proven abilities in teamwork, negotiations, and problem-solving to help Crowley advance.

One of his goals is enforcement of existing codes and ordinances to provide citizens with a clean, safe and secure environment.

He believes that removing abandoned structures that are beyond repair will promote redevelopment within areas previously affected by blight and increase the community’s appeal.

Redevelopment will also diminish crime-ridden areas and generate additional revenue for the city to provide much-needed services including drainage and infrastructure projects.

He supports specialized training for police officers to combat illegal activity in the city.

Core believes in transparency and will encourage the city’s administration to inform citizens of significant issues before decisions are made by the council.

In closing, Core sincerely asks that you compare his qualifications to others seeking your vote and select Thompson Bradford “Brad” Core as the most qualified candidate capable of preserving, protecting and growing your investment in our community.