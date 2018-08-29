Credeur completes Lions District Governor-elect seminar

RAYNE - Following over 20 years of dedicated service to the Rayne Lions Club, Roy Credeur has been named District 8-0 Governor.

Credeur completed his last District Govenors-Elect seminar program over the summer, one of many seminars and meetings required to be named District Govenor.

The 2018 District Governors-Elect Seminar was held in Las Vegas during the month of July. Credeur, along with other Lions from around the country, completed his final class to qualify for District Governor.

Credeur received certificates and documentation from International President Dr. Naresh Aggarwal, International First Vice President Sangeet Jatia and DGE Seminar Group Leader Wendy Cart during the July seminar.

The immediate past-president of the Rayne Lions Club, Credeur has also served in numerous other capacities of other offices and chair positions.

At the District level, Credeur has served as treasurer twice, 1st Vice District Governor and 2nd Vice District Governor.

Credeur, along with other Lions of the Rayne Lions Club, will host his first cabinet meeting as District 8-0 Gvernor on Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Rayne Civic Center Mural Room.

“It’s been a long road, but I’m glad I will be able to serve as District Governor,” Credeur stated. “I know it will be a lot of work and traveling, but I really love being a Lions and want to serve District 8-0 to the best of my ability.”