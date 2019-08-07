Crime Stoppers looking for trailer thieves

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the theft of a livestock trailer that occurred the night of July 30 off of La. Hwy. 35 south of Branch.

The stolen trailer is described as a light-colored, four-horse bumper-pull trailer without a license plate. It was captured on video surveillance being pulled by a silver, four-door Chevrolet Silverado and followed south on La. 35 by a dark-colored, mid-sized sedan.

Two suspects were captured on video surveillance as they entered a local convenience store. Suspect one is described as a black male with a light complexion and a thin build wearing a white T-shirt.

Suspect 2 is a black female with a large build wearing a cap and light color shirt.

Anyone that can identify these suspects or has any information regarding this theft is urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477 or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report tips anonymously. Callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.