Crime Stoppers seeking tips on fatal hit-and-run

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the fatal hit-and-run crash which occurred on Feb, 11, at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lovell Street near Crowley.

The victim identified as Jeanette Clifton, 78, of Crowley, was struck by a vehicle believed to be traveling west on Lovell Street. The victim was walking home from a neighbor’s residence when she was struck.

A vehicle of interest was captured on home video surveillance. It is described as a light-colored, extended-cab truck, possibly a Chevy or GMC make.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report tips anonymously.

Callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.