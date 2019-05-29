Crime Stoppers seeking tips on fatal hit-and-run

Wed, 05/29/2019 - 11:17am
CROWLEY

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the fatal hit-and-run crash which occurred on Feb, 11, at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lovell Street near Crowley.
The victim identified as Jeanette Clifton, 78, of Crowley, was struck by a vehicle believed to be traveling west on Lovell Street. The victim was walking home from a neighbor’s residence when she was struck.
A vehicle of interest was captured on home video surveillance. It is described as a light-colored, extended-cab truck, possibly a Chevy or GMC make.
Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report tips anonymously.
Callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

