Crowley man arrested for second degree murder, numerous domestic charges

On February 19, 2021, deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2400 block of South Ave F just south of Crowley. Deputies responded to a shooting incident involving a domestic matter.

The investigation revealed that the male resident had been shot by the female resident. Investigators were able to identify that a long pattern of domestic abuse had been occurring at the residence with the male resident being the aggressor. This pattern of domestic abuse had been occurring during the past 6 months. Physical evidence was observed on the victim along with witnesses to the abuse. The shooting is believed to be in self-defense.

The suspect, who was shot, was transferred to a hospital for his injuries. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for his arrest and took him into custody upon his being released from the hospital.

Arrested was Brandon S. Hebert, 32 of Crowley. Hebert has been charged with 2 counts of Domestic Abuse, 1 count of Sexual Battery, 1 count of Aggravated Domestic Abuse, 1 count of Second Degree Domestic Abuse Battery, 16 counts of Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment and 1 count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Hebert is being held without bond at this time.