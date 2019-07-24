Dog shot, killed following attack in Rayne

Wed, 07/24/2019 - 10:06am
Wednesday, July 24, 2019

RAYNE - Rayne Chief of Police Carroll J. Stelly advised that on Monday, July 22, officers responded to the 800 block of Carver Street with a report of a dog being shot.
The investigation revealed a woman was walking her dog in her yard when she and her dog were both attacked by a neighbor’s pit bull dog, knocking them both to the ground.
The victim’s boyfriend came to her aid. When her was attacked by the pit bull, he discharged a firearm several times, hitting and killing the dog.
Rayne Animal Control was called to the scene to charge the dog owner of any violations.
Rayne Police determined the dog was shot in self-defense.

