Doré announces candidacy for office of Crowley mayor

Elliot Doré, candidate for the office of mayor, has served five terms on the Crowley Board of Alderman, serving as chairman of the Utility Committee, Zoning and Annexation, and 12 years as chairman of Revenue and Finance.

Doré has always served an active role in his hometown of Crowley. He was a member of the board of the Chamber of Commerce, serving as president in 1993.

He remains active in the Chamber promoting business retention, expansion, and job creation. Doré was in the inaugural class of the Chamber’s Project Excel and participated in Dancing with the Stars in 2014.

Doré served on the board of the International Rice Festival, becoming president in 1998 and co-chairman for three years. He is a member of the Rotary Club and served as president in 2006.

He also served on the original board for the Grand Opera House.

He lectors for St. Michael’s Catholic Church and volunteers for Miss Helen’s Soup Kitchen.

“I have always considered my hometown a great place to live,” Doré said. “Whether it was working or raising my family, I love Crowley and its citizens and want to continue to dedicate my time to making our city a great place for future generations.

“To accomplish this goal will require making changes to the way we’ve done some things in the past.”

Earning a degree in business administration from LSU 1976, Doré returned to Crowley to join his father and brother at Doré Rice Mill and worked in the rice industry for 22 years. He started a new business in 1998, McMakin Financial, now Altus Wealth Management, where he serves as financial advisor.

“Because of my past experience with five councils and the various groups of people in Crowley I have worked with, I have gained great experience,” Doré said. “I will continue to strive to be part of the solution, and not part of the problem, in keeping Crowley moving forward to become an even better place to live, work and play.”

In closing, Dore’ commented, “The job of being the mayor of any community is not to be taken lightly. It relies heavily on experience, honesty, integrity, and dedication. Above all of these, I feel honesty and experience are the most important.

“Please vote on November 6 for Elliot Doré, mayor.”

Doré is married to the former Sandi Bourgeois and they have three daughters, Chelsea, Samantha and Ellie.