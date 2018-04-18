Doug Stone to headline 2018 Frog Festival musical line-up

RAYNE - The count down is on as the 46th Annual Frog Festival is less than three weeks away.

During four-day schedule of events (May 9-12), country music recording artist Doug Stone will headline the wide selection of musical entertainment for festival goers.

Stone, who has charted 22 singles on Hot Country Songs, with his greatest chart success coming between 1990 and 1995, will perform from 9:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday will see an expanded list of musical attractions, beginning just after noon and continuing non-stop until midnight.

The popular New Orleans-based tribute/show band The Chee-Weez will follow Stone to close out the festival entertainment at 1 a.m.

Musical entertainment will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with local talent Temporary Fix followed by Ronnie Matthews and Throwdown from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

The Frog Festival Jitter Bug Dance Contest will be held during Matthews’ performance

Louisiana Red will take the stage at 6 p.m., following the official opening ceremonies on Friday, May 11, with Country Roundup providing entertainment from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin’ Cajuns will shut down the festival’s Friday activities with a performance from 10 p.m. until midnight

On Saturday, May 12, music from the main stage will kick off at 12:30 p.m. with Colby Latiolais and Ambush. The Festival Waltz Contest will be held during Latiolais’ performance.

Leroy Thomas, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., will precede Johnny Allen and Travis Matte from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Gyth Rigdon of DeRidder will perform from 7:30 to 9 p.m. with Stone taking the stage at 9:30 p.m.

The Chee-Weez will perform from 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. to close down the 46th annual festival.