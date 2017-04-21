Dubois named principal at Rayne Catholic

Rayne Catholic Elementary School has named a new principal.

Gregory Dubois will begin his term of leadership on July 1, according to Father Kevin Bordelon, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic church and RCE Chancellor.

Dubois succeeds Fred Menard, who resigned in February this year to take over the family business in Rayne.

Dubois recently served as assistant principal of Cathedral Carmel Elementary in Lafayette. He also teaches a course at the University of Louisiana entitled “The Principles of Human Communication.”

Some of his previous teaching experience includes employment at Catholic High of New Iberia and Vermilion Catholic in Abbeville. He has also worked for the Vermilion Parish School Board as a special education coordinator.

Dubois earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, his graduate degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and his post-graduate degree from UL Lafayette.

Dubois and his wife make their home in Nunez (between Kaplan and Abbeville). They are the parents of four children.

“His lifelong association with Catholic education in the Mount Carmel tradition will serve him well as he comes to know, love, and serve our school,” Bordelon said. “Please join me in thanking God for sending us Mr. Dubois and as well as praying for him as he makes this important transition.”