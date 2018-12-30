Duson police arrest man, confiscate $100 fake bills

DUSON - Duson Police have arrested a Youngsville man the weekend of Dec. 15 and accused him of making fake $100 bills and using them.

Stephen Young, 29, was first booked on December 11, said Duson Chief Kip Judice.

Young was accused of using the fake bills at two locations in Duson, and he was then arrested during a traffic stop.

Police found one of the fake bills, as well as a printer, solvents, tools and printer cartridges in his car as noted by Judice, tools commonly used for making fake money.

Through interviews it has since been determined that Young allegedly was reproducing money on paper of lesser denominations by using a solvent to clear the ink deposited by the Treasury Department and overlaying the $100 note onto that paper.

Young was booked into the Acadia Parish jail with monetary instrument abuse where he posted a $25,000 bond and released.

But, officers learned that, while he was in the back seat of a Duson Police car, he allegedly removed several more fake $100 bills that he had hidden on him, and left them in the back of the car.

He was again arrested and booked with one count of monetary instrument abuse for each bill, for a grand total of seven counts. Additionally, he was booked with one count obstruction of justice. No bond has been set on the most recent charges, and Young remains in the parish jail.

If convicted on one count of monetary instrument abuse, Young faces a mandatory minimum fine of $5,000 with a possible maximum fine of $1 million, along with a mandatory minimum prison sentence of six months with a possible maximum of 10 years. He also can be ordered to pay restitution.

It has also been determined that countless victims have yet to be identified in this case in multiple jurisdictions in Acadiana.

The serial numbers associated with Young’s alleged operation are: LK85760011A; MF24412008A; MB1782781H and MB95591449J.

There may be additional serial numbers associated with Young, as well as other denominations reproduced.

Any businesses or people who believe they may have been victim to Young or any counterfeit scam are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency.