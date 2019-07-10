Father Richard Wagner honored during 60th anniversary to priesthood, farewell reception

Congratulations were expressed to Fr. Richard Wagner, S.S.J., on Sunday, June 23, as he celebrated his 60-year anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood.

Surrounded by friends, fellow clergy, and parishioners (at left), he celebrated with Adoration and Benediction at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, followed by a reception in Our Mother of Mercy Hall.

Completing 18 years of service to the community and Our Mother of Mercy, Fr. Wagner will now serve the church parish in Gulfport, Mississippi.