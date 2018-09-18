Faulk announces candidacy for police chief in Crowley

Dexter Faulk is formally announcing his candidacy for the office of Chief of Police in the Nov. 6 elections.

His announcement follows:

“My name is Dexter Faulk and I am a candidate for chief of police in Crowley. Anyone that would like to speak to me or meet with me can contact me either by phone at (337) 581-7964 or by email at dexterfaulkforchief@yahoo.com

“I was born and raised here in Crowley, I am a lifelong resident with no plans to live anywhere else. I graduated with an Equivalency Diploma from Crowley High School in 1989 and joined the Crowley Police Reserve in 1990, becoming a full-time officer in 1991.

“I have 18 years of local law enforcement with the Crowley Police Department, achieving the rank of captain and overseeing the police department’s Patrol Division.

“While at the Crowley Police Department, I was chosen to be the first K9 Officer for the department. I was also one of the original members of Crowley’s first Special Response Team, trained and certified as a SWAT operator.

“After leaving the department, I have had the pleasure to work for companies assisting the United States Army and the United States Department of State. For the last seven years I have been trained in overseas security, including force protection as well as site (U.S. Embassy, Baghdad, Iraq) and asset protection.

“This work will only help and give me an understanding of what is expected of the position of chief of police for the city of Crowley.

“I am experienced in cultural diversity, as I have lived and worked alongside people from many different countries for extended periods of time.

“If elected, I will update the training program for new officers to include more community policing.

“I believe Crowley is still small enough a town to have a police department and community working together to make the difference everyone is looking for. I will be the working chief needed to make that difference.

“In closing, I would like to say that I believe if a question is asked, there should be an honest answer. it will not always be the answer everyone wants to hear, but it will be honest. If I do not know the answer, I am not afraid to say so and ask someone who can answer.

“I am not a politician, I am a police officer. I believe I have the dedication and experience working with the people of the city to provide fair and impartial policing to everyone.”