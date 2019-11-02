Friday night collisions damage bus, three police cruisers

An investigation is underway following a Friday evening accident involving a bus and a Crowley Police Department cruiser.

There was also a second, related crash involving two different CPD cruisers.

According to witnesses, the initial crash took place at the intersection of North Parkerson Avenue and Ninth Street, where a bus carrying members of the Notre Dame High School football team collided with its police unit escort.

Although details were unavailable, sources say the bus was attempting a turn onto Ninth Street when the mishap took place.

No one on the bus was injured but the driver of the police cruiser was taken to Acadia General Hospital for observation.

“I am thankful that none of the officers nor anyone on the bus was seriously injured,” said Chief Jimmy Broussard. “It could have been much worse but thanks to continuing prayers and concerns all parties involved should make a good recovery.”

A secondary collision occurred between two CPD units responding to the crash, resulting in damage to both those units.

Investigation of the accidents will be handled by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

More information on the accident will be published in the Tuesday edition of the Post-Signal.