Frog Festival talks top Rayne Chamber meeting agenda

RAYNE - With the 47th Annual Frog Festival just a week away, festival events and programs were the main topic of conversation on Wednesday, May 1, during the monthly meeting of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce.

“We have everything on track and ready to roll,” stated Chamber President and Frog Festival Chairman Jeremy Lavergne. “We are proud to say that we exceeded our goal this year for sponsorship donations. That’s always a good thing.”

Lavergne also noted that volunteers were still needed for a couple of events, but that everything was on track.

He also gave a brief report of the inaugural Frog Festival Wine and Cheese Social held April 25 at The Green Room for the new slate of royalty, sponsors and parade grand marshal.

In other business, the financial report was presented by Tiffany Thibodeaux-Gossen, followed by a brief update by Suzette Leonards of a recent meeting held for the Leader In Me Program to begin at South Rayne Elementary.

Executive Director Fran Bihm gave a report of the events she attended during the past month. She also reported that membership was up to 98 to date. “I will meet with other membership renewals following Frog Festival,” she noted.

Other committee reports included Dr. Eddie Palmer who spoke of the upcoming OST Day Celebration slated Saturday, Nov. 2, at The Depot and surrounding downtown area.

“We are tweaking a few events but the main activities will again be held at The Depot Square which will include vendors, demonstrations, great food and live musical entertainment,” state Palmer. “We have another meeting in mid-June to finalize plans.

The Bank will again house the memorabilia displays for our museum for a day, but we are also negotiating new events at new venues in the downtown area. We’ve kinda outgrown the locations used for the past three years, so additional room is needed for new activities being planned for the fourth annual program.”

Marietta Sikat gave a report of the former Farmers Market now known as the Rayne Market Place. The next event will be held Saturday, June 8, at The Depot. The committee also decided to decrease the entry fee to $15 since live bands no longer perform.

“We also hope the entry fee will entice other vendors to participate as we try to get our numbers back up.” Sikat stated.

“We have also made a change of the Christmas event,” continued Sikat. “The Christmas Market will be held the Saturday of Black Friday, better known as Small Business Saturday. Since everyone will be shopping around that area, I think this will work well.”

Continuing with reports, Leonards gave a brief report of the Creative Placemaking Event recently held at The Grand Opera House in Crowley with over 100 people in attendance. Updates were given of the five locations throughout the parish planning projects for each city (Rayne, Crowley, Iota, Church Point, 5th Ward).

During the meeting, the master plan was given, including the Rayne project, the renovation and repurpose of the old Joy Theater at the corner of South Polk Street and East Texas Avenue. It was also noted a complete plan of the project would be published in the Rayne Acadian-Tribune the following week.

Nikki Link gave report of the annual high school scholarships awarded to Rayne High and Notre Dame graduates during local graduation ceremonies.

Discussion was held of the clean-up project of the Chamber’s frog pond, including bids to see what direction will be taken for the project.

The next Business After Hours will be held in June, with a sponsoring business needed. If interested, please contact the Chamber office.

Lavergne reminded Chamber members that no meetings will be held during the months of June, July and August, and also wished all mothers a Happy Mothers Day.

Thanks were expressed to Brian Mouton of BSM Investments who provided lunch for the meeting.