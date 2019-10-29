Halloween observances announced

The day for ghosts and goblins is upon us and each municipality in Acadia Parish is planning its own Halloween observance.

Those include:

• Church Point: Wednesday - Trick or Treat 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Crowley: Thursday - Witchy Way, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Trick or Treat, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Iota: Thursday - Trick or Treat, 5 to 7 p.m.

• Egan: Thursday - Trick or Treat, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Mermentau: Thursday - Trick or Treat 5:30 to 7 p.m.

• Rayne: Thursday - Fright Fest (Civic Center), 6 to 8 p.m.; Trick or Treat, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Estherwood: Thursday - Trick or Treat 6 to 7:30 p.m.

• Morse: Thursday - Trick or Treat, 6 to 8 p.m.

Dates and times are subject to change.