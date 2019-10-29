Article Image Alt Text

Halloween observances announced

Tue, 10/29/2019 - 2:44pm
ACADIA PARISH

The day for ghosts and goblins is upon us and each municipality in Acadia Parish is planning its own Halloween observance.
Those include:
• Church Point: Wednesday - Trick or Treat 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
• Crowley: Thursday - Witchy Way, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Trick or Treat, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
• Iota: Thursday - Trick or Treat, 5 to 7 p.m.
• Egan: Thursday - Trick or Treat, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
• Mermentau: Thursday - Trick or Treat 5:30 to 7 p.m.
• Rayne: Thursday - Fright Fest (Civic Center), 6 to 8 p.m.; Trick or Treat, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
• Estherwood: Thursday - Trick or Treat 6 to 7:30 p.m.
• Morse: Thursday - Trick or Treat, 6 to 8 p.m.
Dates and times are subject to change.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2019