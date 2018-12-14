High-speed I-10 chase results in Rayne accident

RAYNE - A Louisiana State Trooper was conducting stationary radar on I-10 east bound near mile marker 82.5 on Sunday, Dec. 9, when he observed a vehicle with a burnt head light traveling east bound.

The trooper attempted to approach the vehicle when he observed the vehicle traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph; afterwhich, the trooper activated his emergency lights in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop.

During the chase, the vehicle traveled off the roadway onto the south shoulder of I-10 to avoid other vehicles all while turning off his headlights to avoid detection.

The vehicle continued to travel east bound on I-10 and exited in Rayne (exit 87) where the driver then lost control, traveled through a ditch and rammed through a fence where he entered a private parking lot. He then crashed into the Popeye’s building located just south of I-10 along highway 35.

The crash caused damage to the business’ water line, gas line and both exterior and interior structure areas.

The driver, Audrin Winton, 33, of Lafayette, who was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was transported to Lafayette General Medical Center.

A warrant is being sought on multiple charges.

The local business was closed for business on Sunday for repairs.