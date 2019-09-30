Legion Post 77 hears Boys State report, welcome new members

RAYNE - The monthly meeting of Arceneaux Post 77, American Legion, was held Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the local Legion Home, where Commander David Simon welcomed legionnaires and guests.

Guest speaker for the meeting was Boys State attendee Josh McCrory, who attended the 2019 Boys State event held at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches in June.

“My brother and uncle both attended Boys State, so I was looking forward to attending myself,” stated McCrory. “I participated in a number of events and really enjoyed the week while learning a lot of how government runs.”

McCrory continued, “Our parish won the song contest, and I also ran for House of Representative office. I would like to thank you for sponsoring me to attend Boys State. I will remember this forever.”

Welcomed by a membership vote during the meeting were two new members of Post 77, Donald James Petitjean and Benji Paul Babineaux.

Commander Simon continued with the agenda, including sick call including Robley Moroux.

Robert Comeaux presented the memorial report, including the recent passing of A.J. Broussard on Aug. 23, 2019.

Ray Olinger gave the membership report including 95 paid-up dues for the new year. He also reminded members to never pay with cash when paying dues, only with check to provide proof of continuous membership.

The schedule for weekly musical entertainment was presented, including: Southern Louisiana Knights will again perform during “First Friday Dine and Dance” on Friday, Oct. 4, between 6:30-10 p.m. and Man Doo to perform on Friday, Oct. 11, between 7-11 p.m. with a $5 cover charge.

A thank you was extended to John Petitjean for cleaning the barbecue area.

Smoking in the bar area was visited once again. Following discussion, the membership decided to table the subject until the October meeting as to when a decision will be made for or against.

Simon reminded the membership to visit the National website for a number of programs offered to veterans.

He also announced the forms for the annual Legion awards (Sheriff, Policemen, Firemen, Teacher of Year) should be available in October. Chairman John Quebodeaux will contact the local groups for their participation.

The Commander reminded everyone to attend and assist with the annual Fishing Tournament slated Saturday, Oct. 12, at the War Veterans Home.

The commander also reminded everyone that food and beverages are still available for purchase with an expanding menu at the Legion Home during musical entertainment hours. Call 334-4774 to place your pick-up orders.

Also continuing at the Legion Home is Cadillac and Domino games between 4 p.m. until closing every Thursday.

“Thirsty Thursday” drink specials will also be available from 7 p.m. till. All domestic beers are $1.50 a bottle.

With no further business, the meeting was concluded and meal was served by the Legion cooks.