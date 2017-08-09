Legion Post 77 plans fall dinner sale, flag retirement ceremonies

RAYNE - Plans were announced Tuesday evening during the August meeting of Arceneaux Post 77, American Legion, of a number of upcoming events and programs to be held at the Legion Home in the coming months.

Commander David Simon introduced Sons of the Legion 1st Vice Blake Alleman who gave plans of the fall jambalaya dinner sale. The fundraiser will be held Sunday, Sept. 24, with all proceeds to be donated to Post 77 for expenses and legion programs throughout the year. Alleman stated tickets will be available soon at the Legion Home and from legionnaires for purchase.

Commander Simon also introduced guest and veteran Michael Pastor who discussed two flag retirement ceremonies planned in Rayne.

The first flag retirement ceremony will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, at The Depot during the monthly Farmer’s Market. The general public is invited to attend the 10 a.m. program and bring any tattered or unused U.S. flags they may have.

The second flag retirement ceremony will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, prior to the start of the monthly Legion meeting of Post 77 in observance of Veterans Day. Pastor will lead the program assisted by local Boys Scouts.

Finance Officer Lorraine Shelton-Gaines acknowledged Chairman Larry Guidry for his leadership and dedication for the Rayne Veterans Park as the first batch of engraved veteran bricks were installed last week, one of many aspects of the new city addition located at Gossen Memorial Park. Another order of engraved bricks will be ordered soon was announced by Gaines, who urged all wanting to order a brick to contact City Hall at 334-3121.

The annual Boys State Program was held June 25-July 1 on the campus of Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. One Rayne High student, Jordan McCrory, attended the event on behalf of Post 77. He will attend the October legion meeting and give a report of the event.

It was also mentioned the 7th District East orientation for Boys and Girls State was held Wednesday, June 14, at Arceneaux Post 77 in Rayne for boys and girls attending the summer events.

The memorial report included the death of legionnaires Horace Foreman and Ed Boudreaux. Thanks were expressed to all who attended the funeral on behalf of Post 77. John Quebodeaux was thanked by Robert Comeaux for contacting legionnaires to attend the funerals on behalf of Post 77.

Sick call included Lloyd Jeffers, Robley Moroux and Gene Comeaux.

Ray Olinger gave the membership report as 80 membership dues paid as the new collection year has begun.

Commander Simon announced that over $4,000 was raised during the 2017 spring fundraiser for the War Veterans Home in Jennings, a poker run instead of the former spring fling. Many thanks were expressed to everyone who helped with this important fundraiser.

Commander Simon reported of the recently held weekend musical entertainment held at the Legion Home including the upcoming events.

Following the maintenance report including projects and repairs recently completed at the Legion Home, Commander Simon announced the ladies of Auxiliary Unit 77 had cleaned and waxed the Legion Home floors. He also noted the office air conditioner was fixed and that Guidry Plumbing will replace the kitchen sink with a new stainless steel model at no cost as a donation to the Legion Home.

With no further business to come before the Post, the meeting was concluded and a delicious meal was served by Legion Chef John Quebodeaux and cooks.