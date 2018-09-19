Legion Post 77 schedules upcoming legion events, programs

RAYNE - During the September meeting of Arceneaux Post 77, American Legion, held Tuesday evening at the local Legion Home, Commander David Guidry announced a number of recently completed and upcoming legion events.

Legionnaires were reminded of the upcoming 7th District Fall Conference slated Saturday, Sept. 23, in Sulphur by Post 179. All interested are asked to contact Commander Simon for additional information.

Simon also announced the Legion programs hosted by Post 77 (Boys State, Oratorical Contest and awards for the annual Law Enforcement Officer, Fireman and Citizen of the Year, Teacher of the Year) that will be re-established this term. Forms have been requested for an early start for the programs with additional information and updates to be given prior to the holiday season.

The memorial report included long-time legionnaire and community leader Larry Guidry who passed away on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Thanks were expressed to the many legionnaires who attended the funeral and participated in a special flag presentation.

Simon reported of the recent weekend musical entertainment held at the Legion Home, in addition to a number of events planned in the coming weeks.

Following the maintenance report including projects and repairs recently completed at the Legion Home, Simon thanked the two anonymous donations made to the Legion Home. “Those donations were saving graces at this point to keep us afloat,” Simon stated.

Discussion was also held concerning the recently implemented Ride Acadiana bus service for Acadia Parish residents who travel to Lafayette. Of the three Rayne stops, the local legion is one. Simon was to request additional information from the mayor as to what type of stop area will be provided at the Legion Home for passengers.

Simon also repeated his request for the program to include the Veterans Clinic to be included as one of the stops in Lafayette.

Simon stated, “Since we have so many local veterans who have appointments at the Lafayette VA Clinic, we hope the bus service will eventually include this stop for our veterans. We have many elderly who could benefit from this service.”

A reminder was given of the local Woodmen of the World project planned for veterans who are residents of the War Veterans Home in Jennings. The local Woodmen Life Chapter 31 is continuing to collect the following needed supplies for a special holiday fundraiser: men’s elastic waist pants, t-shirts, slippers, diabetic socks, body spray, Depends undergarments, thermal coffee cups, after shave and shaving products, electric razors, wall calendars, along with ladies’ medium stretch pants and matching shirts. Collecting will continue until Dec. 1st with a delivery planned for the holidays. Contact Robert (581-4317) or Bernadette (581-7484) for questions or for pickup.

Simon reminded everyone that food and beverages are available for purchase with an expanding menu at the Legion Home during normal bar hours. Call 334-4774 to place your pick-up orders.

Also continuing at the Legion Home is Cadillac and Domino games between 4 p.m. until closing every Thursday.

“Thirsty Thursday” drink specials will also be available from 7 p.m. till. All domestic beers are $1.50 a bottle.

Concerning the Constitution By-Laws, Simon announced the updates are still in the works and once complete, will be turned over to the Judge Advocate for review before directed to the State Department.

A reminder was also given to mark calendars for the upcoming Christmas Party to be held the first Sunday in December at the War Veterans Home in Jennings. All legionnaires were urged to assist with the annual event.

The membership report for the new membership year of 80 paid up dues was given by Ray Olinger, in addition to on-line dues that have not been received as of the meeting.